The Ringer’s Kevin Clark interviews Deion Sanders about Florida college football, his plans as a coach, his view of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and why you won’t see him on a rocket bound for space anytime soon.
Deion Sanders Is Not Going to Space and Loves Jerry Jones
Plus, the NFL legend talks college football and his coaching plans
