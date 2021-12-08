 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Deion Sanders Is Not Going to Space and Loves Jerry Jones

Plus, the NFL legend talks college football and his coaching plans

By Kevin Clark

The Ringer’s Kevin Clark interviews Deion Sanders about Florida college football, his plans as a coach, his view of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and why you won’t see him on a rocket bound for space anytime soon.

