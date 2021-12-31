Michelle Obama 2024 and Cerise Castle on LAPD’s Use of Force

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to the deaths of the legendary Archbishop Desmond Tutu (14:07) and coach-broadcaster John Madden (18:52). Plus, they discuss Joe Rogan’s suggestion of Michelle Obama for president in 2024 (27:42) and journalist Cerise Castle joins to provide insight on violence from the LAPD and gang affiliation within the department (35:38).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Cerise Castle
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham
