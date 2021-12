Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to ex-officer Kim Potter being found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright (15:29) before welcoming a Thought Warrior to the show for the first time to clear up a weeks-long debate (22:29). Plus, Bachelor Nation has its first black couple (34:12), and would Jay-Z be unbeatable in a Verzuz battle (44:50)?

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham

