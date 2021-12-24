 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ranking the Top Five Kevin Durant Shoes With J. Kyle Mann

Plus, Wos breaks down this week’s best and worst off-court fits in Cop or Drop

By Wosny Lambre and J. Kyle Mann

Kevin Durant’s signature shoe line with Nike is one of the most underrated out there. The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre and J. Kyle Mann rank what they think are the top five KDs released. Then, Wos breaks down some of the best and worst off-court fits of the week in Cop or Drop.

