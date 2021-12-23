The ‘Recipe Club’ Hors D’Oeuvres Holiday Special



It’s a seasonal miracle! Dave Chang and Chris Ying reunite with baker extraordinaire Bryan Ford for an hors d’oeuvre showdown, just in time for that last round of holiday cocktail parties. And to top it off, we’ve got a highlight video of all the countertop action to go along with this one, too. See you next year!

Find the recipes for this and every Recipe Club episode on The Ringer’s website, and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guest: Bryan Ford

Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts