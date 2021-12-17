The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre is joined by The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson to discuss the legend of Steph Curry after he set the all-time 3-point record. Then, Wos rates some of the best and worst off-the-court fits in the NBA this week and discusses Nike’s future in creating digital shoes for the metaverse after its acquisition of RTFKT.
Steph Curry’s 3-Point Record With Marcus Thompson, Plus Nike in the Metaverse
Wosny also breaks down the best and worst off-the-court fits in the NBA this week
