The Realities of Climate Change and the Future of Roe v. Wade

Plus, Van and Rachel discuss Governor Gavin Newsom’s plans to use Texas’s restrictive abortion law as a model for an assault weapon ban, and the recent crime wave in L.A. has folks moving differently

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Kentucky candle factory search and rescue operations underway Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images


Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to the devastation left behind by tornadoes in several states and discuss the climate change divide within politics (20:20), Governor Gavin Newsom plans to use Texas’s restrictive abortion law as a model for an assault weapon ban (38:59), and the recent crime wave in L.A. has folks moving differently (49:39). Plus, merch sales from Kanye and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover concert won’t go to charity (58:07), and Elon Musk wants to put a chip in you (1:16:36).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham

