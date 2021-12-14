The Realities of Climate Change and the Future of Roe v. Wade



Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to the devastation left behind by tornadoes in several states and discuss the climate change divide within politics (20:20), Governor Gavin Newsom plans to use Texas’s restrictive abortion law as a model for an assault weapon ban (38:59), and the recent crime wave in L.A. has folks moving differently (49:39). Plus, merch sales from Kanye and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover concert won’t go to charity (58:07), and Elon Musk wants to put a chip in you (1:16:36).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham

