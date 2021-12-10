The Athletic’s Lakers beat reporter Jovan Buha joins Wos to discuss why the Lakers should regret letting Alex Caruso walk this past offseason and how the Russell Westbrook trade made the Lakers’ formerly league-leading defense worse. Wos also breaks down some of the best and worst outfits of the week from Bradley Beal, Joshua Christopher, and Kevin Love in Cop or Drop, and shares his thoughts on the new Nike Zoom GT Jump.
Alex Caruso Regrets and More Lakers Insights
Plus, reacting to the new Nike Zoom GT Jump and grading the latest fits from Bradley Beal, Joshua Christopher, and Kevin Love
