Josh Luber on the Fanatics Deal and His Vision for the Future of the Card Hobby

Josh also discusses the parallels between the sneaker and trading card industry

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
RISE 2019 - Day Two Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images


Mike and Jesse are joined by entrepreneur and cofounder of StockX, Josh Luber, who will be leading Fanatics Trading Cards when the massive Fanatics deal goes into effect (0:13). They touch on a number of topics related to the state of the card hobby including Josh’s start with StockX and what parallels he sees between sneaker collecting and card collecting, Josh’s position at Fanatics and his vision for the company in the early stages, as well as the future of some mainstays in the hobby after the Fanatics deal including hobby shops, card grading, and breakers. Then Mike and Jesse take a few minutes to reflect on some of the things Josh said in the interview and what it means for the industry (58:13).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Josh Luber
Producer: Ronak Nair

