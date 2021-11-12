 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse and Delaying ‘Black Panther 2’

Plus, Jay-Z and Hillary Clinton have a problem in common, and Scottie Pippen’s mad at Michael Jordan

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss the start of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and his testimony, which had the internet abuzz (17:41). Plus, Letitia Wright’s vaccination stance has the Black Panther 2 production on hold (33:27), Jay-Z and Hillary Clinton have a problem in common (40:06), and Scottie Pippen’s mad at Michael Jordan (1:00:36). And of course, it’s Mailbag Time (1:19:15).


Hosts: Van Lathan & Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

