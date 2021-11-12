The Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse and Delaying ‘Black Panther 2’

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss the start of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and his testimony, which had the internet abuzz (17:41). Plus, Letitia Wright’s vaccination stance has the Black Panther 2 production on hold (33:27), Jay-Z and Hillary Clinton have a problem in common (40:06), and Scottie Pippen’s mad at Michael Jordan (1:00:36). And of course, it’s Mailbag Time (1:19:15).
Hosts: Van Lathan & Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham
