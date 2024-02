Seconds after the shocking ending at UFC 298, The Ringer’s Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall react to Ilia Topuria’s devastating knockout of reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

• Instant UFC 298 reaction (00:00)

• Ilia Topuria’s is a star (03:20)

• Will Volkanovski regret the UFC 294 fight? (05:48)

• Topuria’s stunning performance (08:48)

