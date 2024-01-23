In a highly praised rookie class, Jaime Jaquez Jr.—the 18th overall pick, taken by the Miami Heat—has found a way to climb to the top of the conversation. His immediate impact has earned him Erik Spoelstra’s trust and a truckload of playing time. In this video, J. Kyle Mann takes a closer look at where his quiet confidence and well-rounded skill set come from and where he might go from here.
The Rising Ceiling of Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. has stood out among a very talented rookie class; where do his confidence and skill set come from?
