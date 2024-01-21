UFC 297 Reaction

Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll offer instant reaction and analysis to UFC 297 in Toronto.
Next Up In The Ringer MMA Show
- Dricus Du Plessis Outlasts Sean Strickland to Become South Africa’s First UFC Champion! Plus, Raquel Pennington Finally Wins UFC Gold and Neil Magny Stuns Canada.
- Dana White Announces BMF Title Fight for UFC 300! Instant Reactions, Stakes, and Ripple Effects.
- UFC 297 Preview: Has Dricus Du Plessis Gotten Into Sean Strickland’s Head? Plus, UFC’s Saudi Problems, and PFL-Bellator Supercard Announced
- Managing UFC 300 Expectations, Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira Take Risky Fights, and Francis Ngannou’s MMA Approach to Boxing
- 2024 MMA Mega-Preview Show: Fighter of the Year Picks, Must-See Fights, Story Lines to Watch, and Bold Predictions!
- 3PAC’s Year in Review: How Unpredictability, Change, and Controversy Defined MMA in 2023