Examining the Electric Scoot Henderson

After the literally and figuratively long shadow of Victor Wembanyama lifted from over the 2023 NBA draft, the teams at the top of the lottery simply had to decide which consolation prize was the best. Before Brandon Miller surged onto the scene, conventional thinking suggested that Scoot Henderson, the relentlessly electric guard from Marietta, Georgia, who starred for the G League Ignite for the past two seasons, was the implied and obvious choice to go no. 2. Now that the Portland Trail Blazers have secured Henderson with the third pick, just how secure is their future? In this video, The Ringer’s J. Kyle Mann breaks down all aspects of Scoot’s game and what his trajectory as a player might be.