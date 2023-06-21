 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Most Versatile Defenders in the 2023 NBA Draft

Plus, KOC, Tate, and Kyle discuss what qualities make a star defender

By Kevin O'Connor, J. Kyle Mann, and Tate Frazier

Kevin O’Connor, Tate Frazier, and J. Kyle Mann discuss the top versatile defenders in the 2023 NBA draft class and what qualities make a star defender.

