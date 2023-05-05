The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre breaks down some new off-court fits from Anthony Davis, RJ Barrett, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and James Harden. In Sneak Peek, Big Wos shares his thoughts on the Jamal Murray New Balance Two WXY V3 “Spin Cycle,” the Packer Shoes x Adidas FYW Intimidation collaboration, and the surprise drop of the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse x Air Jordan 1.
Nike Shock Drops the ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Air Force 1
