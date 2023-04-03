Jomi Adeniran and Arjuna Ramgopal talk all things Season 2 of Disney+’s show Bad Batch and react to the most recent loss in the series.
Filed under:
Review of ‘Bad Batch’ Season 2
Jomi Adeniran and Arjuna Ramgopal talk all things Season 2 of Disney+’s show ‘Bad Batch’
Share this story
The Latest
Arsenal on a Mission, Leicester off the Bottom, and 50 Up for Sam Kerr
Gilly Flaherty, Kate Longhurst, and Becky Taylor-Gill join Flo Lloyd-Hughes to chat through another massive twist in the WSL title race
Ranking the 29 Most Likely First-Round NBA Playoff Series, From Most Compelling to Least
Jalen Brunson vs. Donovan Mitchell. KD vs. Kawhi. We fired up the Odds Machine to determine the most probable matchups in the playoffs’ opening round, and (some of) the possibilities are tantalizing.
‘Dungeons and Dragons’ Instant Reactions
Steve and Jomi their favorite scenes from the new movie and talk about what other board games should get the big-screen treatment
The Dreadful, Never-Ending Loop of ‘Succession’
The Roy siblings are once again fracturing in Logan’s shadow, because this show has never been about escaping the torment of life
Medical Avengers Are a Real Thing
Are chefs athletes? Is cooking a sport? These are all questions that Dave and Chris tackle during this episode.
Dominik Mysterio and ‘SmackDown’ Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley join the Ringer Wrestling team live at the ‘WrestleMania’ Superstore the morning after ‘WrestleMania’ Night 1