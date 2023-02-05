Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall discuss the announcement that UFC superstar Conor McGregor will coach against Michael Chandler in the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter. The guys talk about whether this is the right way to bring McGregor back into the fold, if Chandler is the correct opponent, if McGregor is capable of becoming the fighter he once was, and whether the fight between McGregor and Chandler will actually come to fruition.
Conor McGregor to Fight Michael Chandler
Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall discuss the announcement that UFC superstar Conor McGregor will coach against Michael Chandler in the upcoming season of 'The Ultimate Fighter'
