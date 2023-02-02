The Ringer’s Ben Solak breaks down what options the San Francisco 49ers have at quarterback heading into next season after another conference championship loss, with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy both returning from injury and Jimmy G imminently parting ways with the team
The 49ers Are in QB Purgatory
The Ringer’s Ben Solak breaks down what options the San Francisco 49ers have at quarterback heading into next season after another conference championship loss, with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy both returning from injury and Jimmy G imminently parting ways with the team
Share this story
The Latest
‘Poker Face’ Episode 5 Recap
Jo and Rob assess monkey pre-cogs and talk about the latest episode of ‘Poker Face’
Tom Brady Retires (Again), and Standouts from Senior Bowl Week
The guys also discuss the Denver Broncos’ decision to hire Sean Payton
Vegetable Prep 101, Dave’s Oscar Wish, and Top Five Citrus Fruits
Chris and Dave answer your burning questions, such as what to do with old cooking oil, what’s the best kind of vegetable peeler, mayo vs. butter on grilled cheese, and how to learn knife skills at home
Jesse Palmer on ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 and the Ins and Outs of Hosting
Jesse also discusses his background growing up in Canada and the layout of Season 27
‘80 for Brady’ Is an Iconic Press Tour That Happens to Include a Movie
While it might be a perfectly enjoyable time at the movies, it’s clear that this whole thing is not really about Tom Brady, or football altogether, but rather four legendary actresses having an absolute blast promoting it
The Evolution and Future of the NBA Big Man
Plus, Logan and Raja touch on last week’s marquee matchup between Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid