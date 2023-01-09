 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green” Coming in 2023, Plus Zion’s Classic NYC Outfit

Big Wos breaks down some off-court fits from Jaren Jackson Jr., P.J. Tucker, Tyler Herro, and Zion Williamson

By Wosny Lambre

Big Wos breaks down some off-court fits from Jaren Jackson Jr., P.J. Tucker, Tyler Herro, and Zion Williamson. He also discusses some big sneaker releases in the new year, including the Nike LeBron 2 “Beast,” Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green,” and the Adidas Crazy 97 EQT “Core White.”

