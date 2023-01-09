Big Wos breaks down some off-court fits from Jaren Jackson Jr., P.J. Tucker, Tyler Herro, and Zion Williamson. He also discusses some big sneaker releases in the new year, including the Nike LeBron 2 “Beast,” Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green,” and the Adidas Crazy 97 EQT “Core White.”
Filed under:
Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green” Coming in 2023, Plus Zion’s Classic NYC Outfit
Big Wos breaks down some off-court fits from Jaren Jackson Jr., P.J. Tucker, Tyler Herro, and Zion Williamson
Share this story
The Latest
Bye-Bye Rodgers, Tua and Lamar in Limbo, Dak vs. Brady, a Title Sleeper, and Playoff Lines with Cousin Sal
Plus, Bill and Cousin Sal discuss the Texans losing the no. 1 pick in the 2023 draft and potential playoffs story lines
Jets Finish Season With Sixth Straight Loss, and Giants Backups Fight Against Eagles
Plus, Mike Flieglman on the Carlos Correa saga
ESPN’s Chris Fowler on Sportscasting During a Time of Crisis, College Football vs. the NFL, and Calling the National Championship
Bryan and Chris also discuss the impact of the transfer portal
The Greatest, Worst, and Best Game in the History of the Chicago Bears
With the Bears now holding the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, Jason debates all the potential moves that can be made in the offseason
Week 18 Recap: Dolphins and Seahawks Are in the Playoffs, Packers Miss Out, and Texans Lose the No. 1 Pick
Nora and Steven run through their winners and losers for the final week of the regular season
Damar Hamlin’s Story Can’t Be Contained to a Week, a Month, or Even a Season
The 24-year-old continues to recover after suffering cardiac arrest during last Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game. But even as his health news turns positive, the football world can’t forget what happened—or the many concerns it raised.