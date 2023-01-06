Unpacking Dana White’s Domestic Violence Situation

CAUTION: This video contains discussion about domestic violence.

Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall of The Ringer MMA Show react to this week’s viral video of UFC president Dana White hitting Anne White, his wife, in a Mexico nightclub on New Year’s Eve. The guys discuss whether White will receive disciplinary action, the media’s uncomfortable coverage of the incident, the social media reaction to it, and more.

For the entire episode, listen to The Ringer MMA Show exclusively on Spotify.