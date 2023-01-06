 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Unpacking Dana White’s Domestic Violence Situation

Ariel, Petesy, and Chuck react to this week’s viral video of UFC president Dana White hitting Anne White, his wife, in a Mexico nightclub on New Year’s Eve

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall

CAUTION: This video contains discussion about domestic violence.

Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall of The Ringer MMA Show react to this week’s viral video of UFC president Dana White hitting Anne White, his wife, in a Mexico nightclub on New Year’s Eve. The guys discuss whether White will receive disciplinary action, the media’s uncomfortable coverage of the incident, the social media reaction to it, and more.

