We get it, Joe Burrow is amazing. But the Bengals defense is slept on, especially when it comes to slowing down elite quarterbacks. The Ringer’s Ben Solak breaks down how the Bengals and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo have beaten QBs like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson in the past, and how they can do it again this weekend against the Chiefs in the AFC championship game.
How the Bengals Defense Can Beat Patrick Mahomes … Again
Ben Solak breaks down how the Bengals and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo have beaten QBs like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson in the past, and how they can do it again this weekend
