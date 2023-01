Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall of The Ringer MMA Show discuss Jamahal Hill’s UFC 283 win, who the new champion should fight next, and why the fight wasn’t stopped sooner. Plus, the guys say goodbye to Glover Teixeira, who retired in the cage following his loss to Hill (7:00).

To listen to the entire podcast episode, follow The Ringer MMA Show exclusively on Spotify.