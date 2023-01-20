 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jayson Tatum’s Signature Jordans Are Coming Soon | Full Court Fits

Big Wos also breaks down some new off-court fits from James Harden, Dillon Brooks, and Jerami Grant

By Wosny Lambre

Big Wos breaks down some new off-court fits from James Harden, Dillon Brooks, and Jerami Grant. Wos also discusses Jayson Tatum’s first signature Jordan shoes, the announced A Ma Maniere X Jordan 12 “Burgundy” release date, and Nike bringing back the Air Zoom Generation that LeBron James played in on his NBA debut.

