Big Wos breaks down some new off-court fits from James Harden, Dillon Brooks, and Jerami Grant. Wos also discusses Jayson Tatum’s first signature Jordan shoes, the announced A Ma Maniere X Jordan 12 “Burgundy” release date, and Nike bringing back the Air Zoom Generation that LeBron James played in on his NBA debut.
Filed under:
Jayson Tatum’s Signature Jordans Are Coming Soon | Full Court Fits
Big Wos also breaks down some new off-court fits from James Harden, Dillon Brooks, and Jerami Grant
Share this story
The Latest
Is Tyrese Maxey Off the Bench Working?
Plus: How has Joel Embiid and James Harden’s chemistry been developing, and what’s the long-term solution for the backup center role?
‘Potomac’ Episode 14
Jodi Walker and Callie Curry do a deep dive on Season 7, Episode 14 of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’
The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Mike Sielski on the Year of the Eagles, Writing Columns, and Sweating Out Deadlines
Plus, Bryan talks to Mike about his book ‘The Rise’, the origin story of Kobe Bryant
NFL Divisional-Round Playoff Picks Against the Spread
This weekend’s slate features two heavy favorites in the Chiefs and Eagles. But which underdogs have the best chance of advancing to the conference championship game? Here are our picks for each divisional-round game.
Trossard to Arsenal, Man City “Lack the Fire,” Two Troubling Stories, and Thoughts on ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Carl Anka to chat about Leandro Trossard joining Arsenal from Brighton ahead of Arsenal’s game against Manchester United
Divisional-Round Betting Preview
Warren and House also select this week’s Betting Buddy