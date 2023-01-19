 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Jaguars Will Be Playoff Regulars

Ben Solak explains why we’ll continue to see Jacksonville in the postseason for seasons to come

By Ben Solak

The Ringer’s Ben Solak breaks down how the Jaguars beat the Chargers in the wild-card round, how Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson turned their season around, and why this all will lead to Jacksonville being playoff regulars in seasons to come. He also discusses the Chargers firing offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, and explains how the replacement can get the most out of Justin Herbert.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Making Movie Stars Younger With AI

Matt is joined by VFX executive Matt Panousis to discuss Hollywood’s open secret of de-aging actors

By Matthew Belloni

The Most Important Lessons Learned From Past Drafts

The guys open with a brief look ahead at the Giants-Eagles playoff matchup, and then they discuss a handful of takeaways and lessons learned from previous drafts

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 2 more

Talking Wastewater Treatment With an Expert, and Ranking the Best Eating Cities in the U.S.

Plus, Dave and Chris talk about the benefits and drawbacks of induction cooking

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Sue Bird on Life After Basketball, What It’s Like Playing Overseas, and Where the WNBA Is Headed

Plus, the Real Ones of the Week

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

The Best Post–‘Game of Thrones’ Career

Dave, Joanna, and Neil discuss which actors had the most success after leaving Westeros

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

‘That ’90s Show’ Thrives in Nostalgia, but Novelty Matters, Too

Netflix’s ‘That ’70s’ Show’ spinoff is endearingly familiar. So familiar, in fact, that it could use a little more imagination.

By Miles Surrey