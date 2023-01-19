The Ringer’s Ben Solak breaks down how the Jaguars beat the Chargers in the wild-card round, how Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson turned their season around, and why this all will lead to Jacksonville being playoff regulars in seasons to come. He also discusses the Chargers firing offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, and explains how the replacement can get the most out of Justin Herbert.
The Jaguars Will Be Playoff Regulars
Ben Solak explains why we’ll continue to see Jacksonville in the postseason for seasons to come
By Ben Solak
