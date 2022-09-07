Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin discuss the scene from Episode 3 of House of the Dragon in which Otto Hightower tries to convince Viserys to have his daughter Rhaenyra and his baby son Aegon marry each other. They talk about why this was a strategic misstep from the otherwise shrewd Otto and what might have pressured him to approach Viserys with this idea.
Why Did Otto Hightower Suggest Rhaenyra Marry Aegon?
Mallory and Joanna break down the scene from Episode 3 of ‘House of the Dragon’
