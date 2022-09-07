 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why Did Otto Hightower Suggest Rhaenyra Marry Aegon?

Mallory and Joanna break down the scene from Episode 3 of ‘House of the Dragon’

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin discuss the scene from Episode 3 of House of the Dragon in which Otto Hightower tries to convince Viserys to have his daughter Rhaenyra and his baby son Aegon marry each other. They talk about why this was a strategic misstep from the otherwise shrewd Otto and what might have pressured him to approach Viserys with this idea.

