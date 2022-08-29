 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Bridge Showdown: The Best Scene From ‘House of the Dragon’ So Far

On ‘Talk the Thrones,’ Chris, Joanna, and Mallory break down the epic confrontation

By Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and Mallory Rubin

Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and Mallory Rubin discuss one of the stand-out scenes from Episode 2 of House of the Dragon, in which Daemon and Otto’s face-off in Dragonstone is interrupted by Rhaenrya riding in on her dragon Syrax. They discuss why the visuals of the scene worked, how the sound design for the dragon sounds were put together, and what implications the scene has for the rest of the series.

