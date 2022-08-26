 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Patrick Beverley Gives the Lakers What Russell Westbrook Doesn’t

KOC breaks down the latest news surrounding the Lakers’ trade for Patrick Beverley as they continue to try to build a championship contender around LeBron James

By Kevin O'Connor

Kevin O’Connor breaks down the latest news surrounding the Lakers’ trade for Patrick Beverley, including what Beverley brings to the Lakers and what other moves the Lakers should consider as they continue to try to build a championship-caliber roster around LeBron James.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Sylvester Stallone’s Divorce, Aubrey O’Day’s Instagram, and Tom Brady’s ‘Masked Singer’ Rumors

Plus, the Netflix movie ‘Purple Hearts’ for this week’s Cringe Mode

By Kate Halliwell, Liz Kelly, and 1 more

The Thunder’s Skinny Love Will Need to Wait a Year

A foot injury will cost Chet Holmgren his entire rookie season—and only heighten concerns about his rail-thin physique

By Tyler Parker

What Are the NFL’s Least Watchable Teams?

Danny, Ben, and Steven discuss the least watchable teams this season

By Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and 1 more
Play

When Animals Attack

Ringer contributor Adam Nayman takes an in-depth look at the long history of films in which man takes on beast

By Adam Nayman

John Jastremski on WFAN, Working the Overnight Shift, and Radio vs. Podcasting

The Ringer’s John Jastremski joins Bryan to talk about working the overnight shift at WFAN, discuss the dynamic of covering all New York teams, and touch on the differences between radio and podcasting

By Bryan Curtis and John Jastremski

What Fresh Hell: WWE’s Edge, the Part-Time Rated-R Superstar

When it comes to WWE veterans like Edge and Brock Lesnar maintaining their relevance while working reduced schedules, the devil’s in the details

By Nick Bond