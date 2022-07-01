The New York Knicks have reportedly signed Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $104 million contract and despite many feeling the Knicks overpaid for Brunson, Kevin O’Connor thinks it’s a good move for the Knicks. On this episode of The Void, Kevin is joined by Marc Stein to discuss how Brunson fits on the Knicks roster, why the price was necessary, and how he could fare with a higher usage rate than he had in Dallas.
The Knicks Finally Got a Real Point Guard
KOC is joined by Marc Stein to discuss how Jalen Brunson fits with the Knicks, why the price was necessary, and how he could fare with a higher usage rate
