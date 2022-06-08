Shaedon Sharpe is equal parts electrifying and enigmatic. His short time in the public eye has produced as much confusion (and, at times, frustration) as it has highlight-reel material. For a top prospect in the NBA draft, we’ve seen so little of him in serious, competitive game action. Does his game substantiate the hype? The Ringer’s J. Kyle Mann set out to make sense of the information that we do have and determine how bright Sharpe’s future could actually be.
Could Shaedon Sharpe Be the Steal of the 2022 NBA Draft?
J. Kyle Mann sets out to determine how bright Sharpe’s future could be
