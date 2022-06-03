 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tinker Hatfield’s Favorite Jordans and Nikes That He’s Designed

The legendary Air Jordan and Nike designer joins Wos this week to choose some of his favorite sneakers he’s ever made and share what it was like collaborating with Michael Jordan for years

By Wosny Lambre

Legendary Air Jordan and Nike designer Tinker Hatfield joins Wos this week to choose some of his favorite sneakers he’s ever made, share what it was like collaborating with Michael Jordan for years, and more.

