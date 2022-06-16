The Baltimore Ravens, who are possibly the best-drafting team in the NFL, selecting Kyle Hamilton is going to be one of the best picks of the 2022 draft. Why? The Ringer’s Ben Solak explains how Hamilton fits perfectly into both the Ravens’ philosophical change on defense and the evolution of how the league as a whole values the safety position.
Kyle Hamilton, the Ravens, and the Future of Safeties
Ben Solak explains why Baltimore’s pick might have been the best of the draft
