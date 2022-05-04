Ja Morant dominated the Warriors’ defense in Game 2 of the Grizzlies’ series with Golden State, dropping 47 points to lead Memphis to the win. Kevin O’Connor breaks down how Morant was so effective in the paint and what Golden State must do in future games to stop him.
How Ja Morant Broke Down the Warriors in Game 2
KOC breaks down the Memphis star’s 47-point game
