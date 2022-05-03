 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tyrese Maxey Is Lightning in a Bottle

J. Kyle Mann breaks down the Sixers guard’s sophomore season

By J. Kyle Mann

In his sophomore NBA campaign, Tyrese Maxey has met increased opportunity with increased production. The Ringer’s J. Kyle Mann breaks down what Maxey brings to the Philadelphia 76ers, how he fits alongside Joel Embiid and James Harden, and how he could continue to develop in the future.

