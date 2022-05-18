 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 Post-Lottery NBA Mock Draft With Kevin O’Connor

KOC shares where he thinks Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith Jr., and Paolo Banchero should be drafted

By Kevin O'Connor

With the results of the 2022 NBA draft lottery now finalized, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor makes selections for all 30 first-round picks.

