The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre hit up Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina, to bring you exclusive interviews with Dreamville artists like Bas and Earthgang as well as festivalgoers. Plus, did J. Cole foretell a collaboration with Jordan brand in his headlining performance?
Live From Dreamville Fest With Bas, Earthgang, and More
