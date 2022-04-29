Wos shares his thoughts on Luka’s first shoe with Jordan brand after he debuted it in the first round of the playoffs against the Jazz. He also explains “backdooring” and the issues with it in the sneaker market. Then in Cop or Drop, Wos praises P.J. Tucker’s off-court fit and tries to figure out what Ben Simmons was thinking with his.
Filed under:
Luka Doncic Debuts His Jordan Luka 1 Signature Shoe
Plus, a round of Cop or Drop featuring P.J. Tucker and Ben Simmons
Share this story
The Latest
NFL Teams Just Showed Us What They Really Think About This QB Class
After months of speculation about how many passers would be taken in the first round of the draft, just one—Kenny Pickett—went off the board Thursday night. What does that mean for the other top prospects? And did the Steelers make the right choice?
Europa and Conference League First Legs, Plus Klopp Extends His Contract
There’s also chat about a couple of other games
‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ Grapples With Contradictions of Faith
The new FX series suggests there is a thin line between believer and zealot; faith and madness; and, most provocatively, church and cult
‘Nightmare Alley’ and Our Favorite Films Noir, With Patton Oswalt!
Of all the movies we saw in 2021, Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley’ is the one we keep returning to. Patton Oswalt joins Sean and draws from his extensive knowledge of noir to help us understand this film and its place in the genre’s history.
‘Atlanta’ Season 3, Episode 7 Recap
Van Lathan and Charles Holmes are back to break down "Trini 2 De Bone," including the dynamics between nannies, and the children they care for as well as the intense emotional experiences that can come up at a funeral
3PAC Live from New York! Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano to Make History, Plus What’s the Latest With Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic?
For the first time in this show’s history, the 3PAC crew are together, in person, in New York. They preview the historic Serrano-Taylor bout and take calls from the best community in MMA.