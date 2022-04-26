 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The 2022 NFL Metal Draft With Danny Kelly and Chris Ryan

Danny Kelly and the demon in his hard drive, Chris Ryan, are back to crush some ’22 prospect tape, run some NFT scams, and ride the cryptocurrency wave into the future of the NFL

By Danny Kelly and Chris Ryan

In the fourth annual installment of this surreal sports series, Danny Kelly and the demon in his hard drive (Chris Ryan) are back to crush some ’22 prospect tape, run some NFT scams, and ride the cryptocurrency wave into the future of the NFL. It may not be the only NFL draft preview you watch this week, but we promise you it will be the most metal one.

