Wos is joined by Sean Wotherspoon to talk about the making of his Nike and Adidas collaborations, the vitality of his Air Max 97s, his Round Two stores, and upcoming projects that he’s working on.
Sean Wotherspoon on His Air Max 97s, Round Two, and More
Wos and Sean discuss the making of his Nike and Adidas collaborations and the upcoming projects he’s working on
