Wos compares and contrasts the courtside outfit of Ben Simmons at the Nets’ play-in game with a similar fit from Julius Randle to decide which is better. He also shares info about the Union Los Angeles x Air Jordan 2 and the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 550 collaborations.
Filed under:
Ben Simmons’s Questionable Courtside Fit, Plus the Union x Air Jordan 2
Wos breaks down the look from the Nets’ play-in game
Share this story
The Latest
The News About Shanghai’s COVID Lockdown Is Shocking. The Reality Might Be Worse.
Derek is joined by writer and tech analyst Dan Wang to discuss China’s COVID Zero policy and whether protests could make a difference to the Chinese Communist Party
‘Atlanta’ Season 3, Episode 5 Recap
Van and Charles talk about what they believe the show is saying about white fans of hip-hop, the cause of Paper Boi’s creative block, and more
A Definitive Ranking of “Girls”
In honor of the 10th anniversary of ‘Girls,’ let’s rank the 24 best TV shows and movies with that word in their title
‘The Ultimatum’ Episodes 9-10 Breakdown, Plus an Interview With Colby Kissinger!
Amelia sits down with ‘Ultimatum’ cast member Colby Kissinger to talk all about that shocking reunion surprise and what the future holds for him and Madlyn
‘Girls’ Deserved What It Got. But It Also Deserved Better.
Ten years ago today, ‘Girls’ premiered on HBO and catapulted Lena Dunham to fame, for better or for worse. Is it time to separate the creator from the project and start appreciating the show on its own terms?
A Danish Cheese Heist, “Spokane-Style” Pizza, and Tasting Unique Kit Kat Flavors
Plus, discussing Krispy Kreme’s gas-price promotion and the food offerings on another Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson date