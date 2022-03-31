 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How Darius Garland Blossomed Into an All-Star

JKM breaks down the Cavs guard’s evolution

By J. Kyle Mann

At the start of his career, Darius Garland was dubbed the worst player in the NBA by his critics. In 2022, he made his first All-Star team. J. Kyle Mann is here to break down the evolution of Garland’s game, what made these improvements possible, and where his career can go from here.

