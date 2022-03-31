At the start of his career, Darius Garland was dubbed the worst player in the NBA by his critics. In 2022, he made his first All-Star team. J. Kyle Mann is here to break down the evolution of Garland’s game, what made these improvements possible, and where his career can go from here.
How Darius Garland Blossomed Into an All-Star
JKM breaks down the Cavs guard’s evolution
Share this story
The Latest
The 21st Century Fake Accent Matrix
As Oscar Isaac’s "British" accent joins the likes of Amanda Seyfried’s Elizabeth Holmes and Julia Garner’s Anna Delvey, it’s become necessary to codify and categorize the dialect work of so many actors over the past 20-plus years
‘Survivor,’ Season 42, Episode 4 With Sophie Clarke
Plus, Sophie talks about how the show has changed since she was first on it and they hand out this week’s superlatives
Filed under:
If This Record Doesn’t Kill PUP, Nothing Will
The Toronto rockers are back this week with ‘The Unraveling of PUPTHEBAND,’ an album that can only be described as the most PUP experience possible. For fans of the quartet, that’s a great thing.
Donna Summer Deserves
Danyel discusses Ms. Summer and how American culture tried to kill the genre that she led
Chris Hollins on Running for Mayor of Houston, Texas
Hollins also discusses why Texas has become ground zero for today’s culture wars and the prospect of following in Mayor Sylvester Turner’s footsteps
‘The Wok,’ Recipes, and Letting Go of “The Best” With J. Kenji López-Alt
Plus, debunking the restaurant-burner requirement, our collective no-recipe moment, and encountering your mom’s YouTube history