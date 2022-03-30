Jalen Green is starting to put it together late in his rookie season for the Houston Rockets, and fellow rookie Alperen Sengun isn’t far behind. Kevin O’Connor breaks down how both Green and Sengun have shown stretches of brilliance for the bright future Rockets. Kevin also talks to The Athletic’s Alykhan Bijani about his experiences covering both players.
Jalen Green and the Rockets Got Next
KOC breaks down what the future holds for Houston
