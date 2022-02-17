The Chicago Bulls have the steal of the 2021 NBA draft in Ayo Dosunmu, a hometown kid who’s been making the most of his starting opportunity on a title-contending team. Kevin O’Connor breaks down why Dosunmu’s game is advanced beyond his years, how he fits on this Bulls team, and what he needs to do to become a star player.
You Need to Be Watching Ayo Dosunmu
Kevin O’Connor breaks down why the Bulls rookie’s game is advanced beyond his years, how he fits on this team, and what he needs to do to become a star player
