The Chargers Offense Is Failing Justin Herbert

Ben also takes a look at the latest in the Chiefs-Bengals rivalry

By Ben Solak

The Ringer’s Ben Solak explains that the Los Angeles Chargers fooled us again and breaks down how their offense under offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi is severely limiting star quarterback Justin Herbert. He also takes a look at the latest in the Chiefs-Bengals rivalry.

