How the Detroit Lions Mastered Short-Yardage Situations (and Keep Winning Games)

Ben Solak breaks down offensive coordinator Ben Johnson’s success this season

By Ben Solak

The Ringer’s Ben Solak breaks down how the Detroit Lions and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson have dominated opposing defenses in crucial short-yardage situations, and how that has contributed to their success in recent weeks.

