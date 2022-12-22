The Ringer’s Ben Solak breaks down how the Detroit Lions and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson have dominated opposing defenses in crucial short-yardage situations, and how that has contributed to their success in recent weeks.
How the Detroit Lions Mastered Short-Yardage Situations (and Keep Winning Games)
Ben Solak breaks down offensive coordinator Ben Johnson’s success this season
By Ben Solak
