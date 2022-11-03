 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The NFL Trade Deadline Is Exciting Now

Ben also hits the film room to explain how A.J. Brown scored his three touchdowns against the Steelers and shares why he thinks Jets head coach Robert Saleh is making the wrong decision about Zach Wilson

By Ben Solak

The Ringer’s Ben Solak breaks down this week’s NFL trade deadline that saw 10 trades on the day, and what comp picks mean when trading for players with expiring contracts. He also hits the film room to explain how A.J. Brown scored his three touchdowns against the Steelers and shares why he thinks Jets head coach Robert Saleh is making the wrong decision about Zach Wilson.

