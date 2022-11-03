The Ringer’s Ben Solak breaks down this week’s NFL trade deadline that saw 10 trades on the day, and what comp picks mean when trading for players with expiring contracts. He also hits the film room to explain how A.J. Brown scored his three touchdowns against the Steelers and shares why he thinks Jets head coach Robert Saleh is making the wrong decision about Zach Wilson.
The NFL Trade Deadline Is Exciting Now
Ben also hits the film room to explain how A.J. Brown scored his three touchdowns against the Steelers and shares why he thinks Jets head coach Robert Saleh is making the wrong decision about Zach Wilson
Share this story
The Latest
10 Days of Lindsay Lohan, Day 2: Teenage Drama Queen
Juliet Litman and Zack Peter are checking in for Day 2 of 10 Days of Lindsay Lohan. Going back to the year 2004, the duo chat about Lindsay’s romance with Aaron Carter, feud with Hilary Duff, singing career, and more.
It Was ‘Andor’ All Along
The TV arms race of late centered on ‘House of the Dragon’ vs. ‘Rings of Power,’ but the ‘Star Wars’ prequel is actually the finest example of genre storytelling at the moment
‘Barkley: A Biography’ With Timothy Bella
Bakari Sellers is joined by staff writer and editor for The Washington Post Timothy Bella to discuss his new book about Charles Barkley
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 Wrap-up
Dave, Neil, and Joanna also hand out the "Georgie" Awards for some of the best—and sometimes worst—parts of the season and discuss this week’s poll: What is the best episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1?
‘Ted Lasso’
Rob Mahoney shares his opinion on the popular show ‘Ted Lasso’
World Series Reset! Phillies Get No-Hit, Look to Rebound in Game 5
Sheil is joined by CBS3’s Pat Gallen to break down the loss and look ahead to Game 5 and the rest of the series