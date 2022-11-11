 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nike Drops Kyrie Irving, Plus Adidas Continues Without Ye

Wos also breaks down some off-court fits from Jordan Clarkson, Evan Fournier, and Donovan Mitchell

By Wosny Lambre

Wos breaks down some off-court fits from Jordan Clarkson, Evan Fournier, and Donovan Mitchell. He also discusses the decision made by Adidas to continue releasing the Yeezy silhouettes without Ye, Nike moving on from Kyrie, and the positive approach A Ma Maniére is taking to promote their next Jordan collaboration.

