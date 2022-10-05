Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin discuss Aemond Targaryen claiming Vhagar in the middle of the night after Laena Velaryon’s funeral, and the repercussions for the rest of the show following this scene.
Aemond Finally Gets His Dragon
Joanna and Mal discuss Vhagar and her new rider
