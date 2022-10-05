Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson: WILD First Matchup Reaction

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann give their instant reaction after attending the G League Ignite vs. Metropolitans 92 game in Las Vegas featuring the two top prospects in the 2023 NBA draft, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. They break down why Wembanyama might be the best NBA draft prospect since LeBron James, how Scoot Henderson is already exceeding early expectations, and debate just how far teams should go to try to land the top pick in next year’s draft.