 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson: WILD First Matchup Reaction

KOC and J. Kyle Mann break down why Wembanyama might be the best NBA draft prospect since LeBron James, how Scoot Henderson is already exceeding early expectations, and debate just how far teams should go to try to land the top pick in next year’s draft

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann give their instant reaction after attending the G League Ignite vs. Metropolitans 92 game in Las Vegas featuring the two top prospects in the 2023 NBA draft, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. They break down why Wembanyama might be the best NBA draft prospect since LeBron James, how Scoot Henderson is already exceeding early expectations, and debate just how far teams should go to try to land the top pick in next year’s draft.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Desperate Tears, 48-Hour Relationships, and More Dating Drama

Juliet and Callie break down Episodes 2 and 3 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8, discussing Romeo’s tragic fallout with Jill and the other ladies of paradise, who gets sent home, paradise fits, and emerging relationship drama

By Juliet Litman

Service Animals

Wos wants to put a tighter leash on the registration of service animals

By Craig Horlbeck, Mallory Rubin, and 2 more

Jalen Hurts Has Everything Working for the Eagles

The question is, how long will that last? Philadelphia is running an offense so RPO-heavy that it would look more at home in the Big 12 than the NFL. Is Hurts good enough to keep that from becoming a problem?

By Ben Solak

A Wild 48 Hours of Sports, and the White Sox Outlook With Chris Tannehill

The Bulls are finally back and Jason reacts to their preseason opener against the Pelicans

By Jason Goff

Reviewing ‘Welcome to Wrexham’

Justin and Micah review FX’s ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ and discuss the show’s texture, the politics of owning a football club, and what makes this show an interesting watch

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters
2022 NBA Playoffs - Boston Celtics v Miami Heat
Play

Mike Greenberg on the Cowboys’ Case for Making the Super Bowl and His Dedication to Kitchen Utensils

Plus, Kevin and Mike discuss Mike’s current state of mind about his Jets fandom and working out with Michael Irvin

By Kevin Clark