The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann give their instant reaction after attending the G League Ignite vs. Metropolitans 92 game in Las Vegas featuring the two top prospects in the 2023 NBA draft, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. They break down why Wembanyama might be the best NBA draft prospect since LeBron James, how Scoot Henderson is already exceeding early expectations, and debate just how far teams should go to try to land the top pick in next year’s draft.
Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson: WILD First Matchup Reaction
KOC and J. Kyle Mann break down why Wembanyama might be the best NBA draft prospect since LeBron James, how Scoot Henderson is already exceeding early expectations, and debate just how far teams should go to try to land the top pick in next year’s draft
Share this story
The Latest
Desperate Tears, 48-Hour Relationships, and More Dating Drama
Juliet and Callie break down Episodes 2 and 3 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8, discussing Romeo’s tragic fallout with Jill and the other ladies of paradise, who gets sent home, paradise fits, and emerging relationship drama
Service Animals
Wos wants to put a tighter leash on the registration of service animals
Jalen Hurts Has Everything Working for the Eagles
The question is, how long will that last? Philadelphia is running an offense so RPO-heavy that it would look more at home in the Big 12 than the NFL. Is Hurts good enough to keep that from becoming a problem?
A Wild 48 Hours of Sports, and the White Sox Outlook With Chris Tannehill
The Bulls are finally back and Jason reacts to their preseason opener against the Pelicans
Reviewing ‘Welcome to Wrexham’
Justin and Micah review FX’s ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ and discuss the show’s texture, the politics of owning a football club, and what makes this show an interesting watch
Mike Greenberg on the Cowboys’ Case for Making the Super Bowl and His Dedication to Kitchen Utensils
Plus, Kevin and Mike discuss Mike’s current state of mind about his Jets fandom and working out with Michael Irvin