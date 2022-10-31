 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

No More Kanye and Adidas, and Working With Gilbert Arenas With Josiah Johnson

Wos is joined by Twitter meme king and multimedia on-air talent Josiah Johnson to discuss Kanye West losing his deal with Adidas, how Josiah started his successful journey in social media, and what it’s like behind the scenes working with former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas

By Wosny Lambre

Wos is joined by Twitter meme king and multimedia on-air talent Josiah Johnson to discuss Kanye West losing his deal with Adidas, how Josiah started his successful journey in social media, and what it’s like behind the scenes working with former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Week 8 Top Five Bets

Raheem Palmer shares his favorite bets and teaser legs for Week 8

By Raheem Palmer

The Nets Are an Embarrassment

From Kyrie’s shameful comments to the team’s pitiful play, there’s no bigger disaster on or off the court in the NBA than Brooklyn

By Michael Pina

‘Armageddon Time’ Review: Sweet Emotion and Broad Lessons

James Gray’s latest is certainly effective, even if it feels overworked at times

By Adam Nayman

Pickleball

Bill Simmons expresses some doubt regarding the long-term popularity of pickleball

By Bill Simmons and Van Lathan

A Win Inside a Loss

Jason also discusses if Derrick Rose is the biggest what-if in Chicago sports history and what would the White Sox look like if Ozzie Guillen returns to manage the team?

By Jason Goff

Week 8 Recap: The Niners Beat the Rams Again, the Falcons Are Division Leaders, and the Raiders Get Shut Out

Nora and Steven also get to their winners and losers from Week 8, including the Dolphins, Jets, and Titans

By Nora Princiotti, Steven Ruiz, and 1 more