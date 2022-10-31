Wos is joined by Twitter meme king and multimedia on-air talent Josiah Johnson to discuss Kanye West losing his deal with Adidas, how Josiah started his successful journey in social media, and what it’s like behind the scenes working with former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas.
No More Kanye and Adidas, and Working With Gilbert Arenas With Josiah Johnson
